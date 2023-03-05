Exclusive! Joy Sengupta and Smaran Sahu roped in for movie 'The Game'

Actors Joy Sengupta and Smaran Sahu are all set to be seen in the movie titled The Game, produced by Gul Panag.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 21:20
movie_image: 
Joy Sengupta and Smaran Sahu

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Joy Sengupta and Smaran Sahu have been roped in for a project titled The Game. Yes, you heard right. Actor Joy Sengupta, who was seen and loved in projects like Bilu: A Demon Within (2017) and 68 Pages (2007), is now all set to be seen along with actor Smaran Sahu, who is known for Masaba Masaba (2020), Bekaaboo (2019) and Lockdown (2020).

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! “I would want to clear all the mess in my personal life if I got the power of Jugaad like my character” Nawazuddin Siddiqui )

These two will be seen in an upcoming project titled The Game, which will be produced by Gul Panag and director by Lakshmi Iyer. Well, the detailed information about the characters played by these actors is still awaited, but we look forward to what different they have to offer with this upcoming project.

What are views on this news and how excited are you to watch them together in this upcoming project? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ – (WOW! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol all set to get married; got engaged on THIS special day )

