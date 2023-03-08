Exclusive! Karan Johar says, “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are romance icons”

MUMBAI: Karan Johar is currently busy garnering praises for his movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, received positive reviews from the critics and it is also doing very well at the box office.

Recently, to celebrate the success of the film, a press conference was organised. While talking about SRK and Kajol, Karan said, “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are romance icons. They represent love in our movies. Shah Rukh is not a superstar, he is an emotion and he is love. The way he sings a love song and portrays a love scene; when he says ‘aur paas’, we want to completely go 'paas'!”

“When he says ‘main nahin aaunga’, you believe him. When he says 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai tum nahi samjhogi', even you don't know what he means, we still go with the flow because Shah Rukh Khan is Shah Rukh Khan, there will never be another Shah Rukh Khan. Similarly, there will be no other pairing like Shah Rukh-Kajol,” he added.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most loved jodis of the Hindi film industry. They have starred together in many hit films, and Karan has directed them in three - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and My Name Is Khan. Moviegoers are always excited to watch them together in a film.

