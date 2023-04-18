Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Vinali Bhatnagar reveals how she felt when she met Salman Khan for the first time

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. But, apart from there are many actors in the film, and one of them is Vinali Bhatnagar who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie.
movie_image: 
Vinali is popular face on social media and has also done a couple of advertisements. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Vinali and when we asked her about her experience of shooting her first scene with Salman Khan, the actress said, "We were Hyderabad when my first scene was there with Salman sir and I had not met him before this. So, I was sitting and suddenly when I saw up there was Salman sir standing. He came met everyone nicely, gave us a side hug and I was like 'did I just neet Salman Khan?'. It was not like what I had thought. He met me very sweetly."

When further asked Vinali about how acting happened, she revealed, "It has happened after a lot of planning and hardwork. I slowly  took small steps and I have reached here."

Well, apart fron Vinali, the movie will also marl Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Jassie Gill. 

The movie is slated to release on Eid this year. So, are you excited to watch Vinali Bhatnagar on the big screen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? Let us know in the comments below...

