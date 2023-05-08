Exclusive! Kshitee Jog on playing mother to 2 years younger Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, “I didn’t have any qualms about that”

Kshitee Jog plays the role of Ranveer Singh’s mother in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Kshitee and spoke to her about playing a mother to 2 years younger Ranveer, her experience of working with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Sat, 08/05/2023 - 19:59
movie_image: 
Kshitee Jog

MUMBAI:  Kshitee Jog is a very popular face in the TV industry and in Marathi cinema. She is nowadays busy garnering praises for her performance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in which she plays the role of Rocky’s mother.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Kshitee and spoke to her about playing a mother to 2 years younger Ranveer Singh, her experience of working with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra...

What was your reaction when Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was offered to you?

I didn’t believe it. I gave the audition completely knowing that I am not going to get it. I was like let’s give the audition, but I won’t get it. There was no reason why I kept feeling that. When I met Karan sir after the audition, and finally, when I was leaving I asked him ‘are we really doing this or you will get back to me after some time?’. He said, ‘no we are done, and we are doing it’. I couldn’t believe it for a very long time.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer starts week 2 on a very good note

You are just two years older than Ranveer Singh. So, were you not hesitant to take up the role?

Not at all! Very important thing is that I believe in characters. If I think I can do justice to the character, then it really doesn’t matter. Also, I am a 40-year-old, it’s not like I am a 30-year-old girl playing a mother to a 35-year-old boy. I didn’t have any qualms about that. Also, I have done this before on TV; I have played mothers to people who are actually older to me. So, as long as the character worked and I think I could pull it off and Karan sir thought I could pull it off, it didn’t bother. In fact, Ranveer and I bonded over a lot of 90s TV shows and songs.

How was your experience of working with the veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra?

It was amazing. They never made any of us feel that they are veterans and we are working for the first time with them. I had met Jaya ma’am before because we did a few readings. But, including Dharam sir and Shabana ma’am, they were all so easy going and passionate about films and the roles that they do. We really had a great time on sets. We used to sit and chill, and not go to our vanity rooms because we wanted to sit on the set and chat. I have been a huge fan of all of them, Dharam sir, Jaya ma’am, Shabana ma’am; including Alia, Ranveer, and Karan sir. It was like a dream team, and I could have asked for anything more.

Also Read: Aww! Ranveer Singh excitedly reveals what a 'fulfilling experience' it was as wife Deepika Padukone enjoyed watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kshitee Jog Ranveer Singh Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Alia Bhatt Karan Johar Jaya Bachchan Shabana Azmi Dharmendra Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Sat, 08/05/2023 - 19:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is when the next season of Bigg Boss will begin?
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Exclusive! Dev finally finds Vidhi, from Jai’s capture!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of television Star...
Exclusive! Kshitee Jog on playing mother to 2 years younger Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, “I didn’t have any qualms about that”
MUMBAI:  Kshitee Jog is a very popular face in the TV industry and in Marathi cinema. She is nowadays busy garnering...
Aww! Pankhuri Awasthy Rode shares a sneak peek into the special day of her babies' birth, check out the video here
MUMBAI: TV actors Pankhuri Awasthy and husband Gautam had recently announced that they are expecting their first child...
Anupamaa : OMG! Malti Devi targets little Anu to get back at Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
WOAH! Hema Malini-Esha Deol, Tanuja-Tanishaa Mukerji and more; here’s a look at the list of flop daughters of hit mothers
MUMBAI:  Nepotism has always been the talk of the town. It is said that star kids get a chance even if they are not...
Recent Stories
Kshitee Jog
Exclusive! Kshitee Jog on playing mother to 2 years younger Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, “I didn’t have any qualms about that”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Hema Malini
WOAH! Hema Malini-Esha Deol, Tanuja-Tanishaa Mukerji and more; here’s a look at the list of flop daughters of hit mothers
Bipasha
Sad! Bipasha Basu reveals that her daughter Devi had two holes in her heart; went through a surgery when she was three months old
Simrat Kaur
Exclusive! Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur says, “I think it’s a privilege to be a female as you will always be talked about”
AVNEET
Trolled! “Industry ka nasha chad gaya isko”, netizens troll Avneet Kaur
Prem Parija
Exclusive! "You never know you may see Prem Parija in Commando 4" Vipul Amrutlal Shah Hints Commando Universe
ROCKY
Kya Baat Hai! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer starts week 2 on a very good note