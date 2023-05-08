Exclusive! Kshitee Jog on playing mother to 2 years younger Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, “I didn’t have any qualms about that”

MUMBAI: Kshitee Jog is a very popular face in the TV industry and in Marathi cinema. She is nowadays busy garnering praises for her performance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in which she plays the role of Rocky’s mother.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Kshitee and spoke to her about playing a mother to 2 years younger Ranveer Singh, her experience of working with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra...

What was your reaction when Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was offered to you?

I didn’t believe it. I gave the audition completely knowing that I am not going to get it. I was like let’s give the audition, but I won’t get it. There was no reason why I kept feeling that. When I met Karan sir after the audition, and finally, when I was leaving I asked him ‘are we really doing this or you will get back to me after some time?’. He said, ‘no we are done, and we are doing it’. I couldn’t believe it for a very long time.

You are just two years older than Ranveer Singh. So, were you not hesitant to take up the role?

Not at all! Very important thing is that I believe in characters. If I think I can do justice to the character, then it really doesn’t matter. Also, I am a 40-year-old, it’s not like I am a 30-year-old girl playing a mother to a 35-year-old boy. I didn’t have any qualms about that. Also, I have done this before on TV; I have played mothers to people who are actually older to me. So, as long as the character worked and I think I could pull it off and Karan sir thought I could pull it off, it didn’t bother. In fact, Ranveer and I bonded over a lot of 90s TV shows and songs.

How was your experience of working with the veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra?

It was amazing. They never made any of us feel that they are veterans and we are working for the first time with them. I had met Jaya ma’am before because we did a few readings. But, including Dharam sir and Shabana ma’am, they were all so easy going and passionate about films and the roles that they do. We really had a great time on sets. We used to sit and chill, and not go to our vanity rooms because we wanted to sit on the set and chat. I have been a huge fan of all of them, Dharam sir, Jaya ma’am, Shabana ma’am; including Alia, Ranveer, and Karan sir. It was like a dream team, and I could have asked for anything more.

