Exclusive! Kuwaarjeet Chopraa to be seen in a movie titled Band of Maharajas

MUMBAI :Girish Malik is known for his movies like Jal and Torbaaz. While the former was short-listed as an Oscars 2014 contender, the latter starred a star like Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry, and here’s an exclusive news about Malik’s upcoming movie Band Of Maharajas.

We have exclusively learnt that actor Kuwaarjeet Chopraa will be seen in Band of Maharajas. While the details about the character are not yet revealed, it is said that he will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.



Kuwaarjeet Chopraa was also a part of Torbaaz, so it will be interesting to see what role he will be playing in Band of Maharajas.

Band of Maharajas also stars Arjun Partap Singh Bajwa and child actor Jaslin Singh, and the film was screened at Berlin’s European Film Market earlier this year.

Band of Maharajas revolves around three young folk musicians who stay at a remote border village in India. But, they undertake an unplanned journey to Pakistan and that changes their lives.

