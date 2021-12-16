Exclusive! Late cricketer Yashpal Sharma wanted to wear the same blazer that he wore while lifting the World Cup for the movie premiere: Jatin Sarna

MUMBAI: Jatin Sarna is all set to be seen as the late cricketer Yashpal Sharma in the upcoming movie 83, which also has Ranveer Singh in the leading role. No doubt the trailer of the movie has already created the right noise across social media, and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with Jatin Sarna, where he spoke in detail about his preparation and his learning from the late cricketer.

Jatin Sarna on his preparation for his character

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor in his projects. He is back once again with another project where he will be seen playing the character of cricketer Yashpal Sharma. Talking about his preparation, he revealed he had spent a lot of time with the Yashpal Sharma to understand what type of person he is in real life. The actor and the entire team had to go through some rigorous physical and cricket training, which went up to two to three hours everyday. He had to study every style of the cricketer to replicate in the movie.

Jatin Sarna on his takeaway from the late cricketer Yashpal Sharma

Indeed, Yashpal Sharma was one of the most well-known Indian cricketers. On his learnings from him, the actor revealed that he learnt to be more disciplined in life. He also learned to be focused on work. The cricketer motivated him to do his best.

He also revealed that Yashpal Sharma wanted to wear the same blazer that he wore while lifting the World Cup back in 1983 for the premiere of the movie 83.

Jatin Sarna on working with Ranveer Singh and the other cast

Throwing some light on the shooting process, the actor said it was great shooting with such talented people. He got an opportunity to be work with them in such a big movie, and this movie will always remain close to his heart. He revealed many of the actors got injured during the shooting process. The entire team bonded very well.

Here is the trailer of the movie.

83 is all set to hit the big screen on 24th December.

