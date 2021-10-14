EXCLUSIVE: Mimi and Dhadak actor Nadeem Khan joins Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in Gwalior

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another explosive update from the world of entertainment.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Nadeem Khan will be seen in an upcoming movie titled Gwalior. Yes, you heard right. Nadeem, who is known for his presence in Mimi, Soorma, Dhadak, and a few others, is now all set to share screen space with some amazing talents like Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in the upcoming movie Gwalior.

Detailed information about the character to be played by the actor is still awaited, but no doubt it will be amazing to see his collaboration with amazing talents like Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta.

Gwalior is written and directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Jaspal Singh Sandhu.

