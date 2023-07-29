Exclusive! Mithila Palkar roped in for movie titled Ikroop

Actress Mithila Palkar is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Ikroop
Mithila Palkar

MUMBAI:  Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of OTT, movies and television, Tellychakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has learnt that the actress Mithila Palkar is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Ikroop, yes you heard right, actress Mithila Palkar who has been grabbing the attention and winning their hearts over the time with her series and movie  is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Ikroop.

Well, the detailed information about the character played by actress Mithila is still awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer with her movie.

What are your views on this news, do let us know in the comment section below.

