Exclusive! Mouni Roy to have a item song in Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2

MUMBAI: How can we forget the debut movie of actor Tiger Shroff Heropanti, which was immensely loved by the fans all across the globe. The amazing storyline and the power packed action sequences of the actor was immensely loved by the fans. And now the makers are gearing up for the sequel of the movie.

Ever since the sequel of the movie was announced defence are eagerly waiting for the same. The first look poster of the characters set the social media on fire and they are eagerly waiting for the trailer and the movie.

As per the buzz, it is said that actress Mouni Roy to have a item song in the movie Heropanti 2. Yes you heard right, actress Mouni Roy to have a special item song in this movie, actress Mouni Roy was last seen impressing the fans with her sizzling moves in the song Gali Gali from the movie KGF Chapter 1. And if this news is true we are eagerly waiting to see the actress once again on big screen with another dance number.

Heropanti 2 is all set to release on 6th May 2022.

