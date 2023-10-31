Exclusive! Mujib actor Abeer Soofi opens up about how playing Sai Baba had made his life easier

In an exclusive conversation with Abeer Soofi, he talked about what he misses from his previous show Mere Sai, his desired character and much more
MUMBAI: Mujib: The Making of a Nation, is a movie that's the result of a union of NFDC and BFDC. The movie is already released in Bangladesh and is set for a worldwide release on 27th October. The movie is directed by Shyam Benegal and stars Arifin Shuvoo. This movie is marked as the first government produced movie, which was produced on the occasion of Mujib Year.

As an interesting fact, actors Arifin Shuvoo, Nusrat Imrose Tisha and Zayed Khan has taken only ৳1 as charges for acting. Bangabandhu's daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, commented about the film saying that the film will be accepted as a milestone in the Bangladeshi cinema history.

Talking about the cast of the movie, there’s Abeer Soofi playing an important part in the movie as Ashok Tara. The actor is majorly known for his role as Sai Baba in the Sony TV show Mere Sai.

What is something that you miss from Mere Sai?

To this, Abeer Soofi said that he misses the bonding with the team and the cast. The actor added that playing the character of Sai Baba was a blessing as because of it, people showered him with a lot of love and he got an opportunity to live with a serene soul, feeling peaceful, less anger and the 12 hour routine.

Which is a desired character that you would like to play?

To this, Abeer Soofi expressed his love for playing multiple shades by saying that he likes to play any character that has a lot of different shades, like the character of Lord Krishna, which he mentioned was his favourite. Giving more examples of the characters, the actor said that he would like to play characters like Amitabh Bhachchan’s in the movie Akhri Raasta, Shahrukh Khan in Jawaan or Shahrukh Khan in Baazigar.

Tell us about your upcoming projects?

To this, Abeer Soofi said that his upcoming movie is a psycho-thriller Teddy, directed by Sudhir Nair and is a life journey of a man from his childhood to his old-age and how he handles his phobias.

This was our conversation with Abeer Soofi. Tell us what you think about the movie, in the comment below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 

