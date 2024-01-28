Exclusive! "My dream is to work with Hrithik Roshan and Randeep Hooda" - Shweta Mehta

MUMBAI: Actress Shweta Mehta is currently getting a lot of love from the fans and audience for her movie title Ajay Gadu. She is getting appreciated for her solid performance and also for her looks. Over the time, she has been blessing the fans and audience with her pictures all over the internet.

Shweta Mehta on the high pointss of the movie Ajay gadu

Shweta Mehta says that the high point and the USP of the movie has to be the story telling and study line, which will definitely keep the fan hooked. Also, this movie has a story to tell with a beautiful message. Also, the driving factor of the movie has to be the small twists which come during the course of the movie.

Shweta Mehta on her dream actors to work with

Shweta Mehta says that she is really looking forward to some great content with some great actors. She is eager to collaborate with some finest minds of the industry and deliver some great work. Talking about the actor, she is really looking forward to work with Hrithik Roshan and Randeep Hooda.

Shweta Mehta on her upcoming project

Shweta Mehta says that that there is a project in the pipe line, which is an action genre. There is another OTT series where she will be seen playing an advocate. She also says that she will playing very good character in another project as well, so she is very excited in terms of her upcoming plans. Fans are going to see a different side of the actress soon.



What are your views on the actress Shweta Mehta and how did you like her work in the movie Ajay Gadu? Do let us know in the comment section below.

