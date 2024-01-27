Exclusive! "My dream is to work with the Hrithik Roshan and Randeep Hooda" Shweta Mehta

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actress Shweta Mehta spoke in detail about her upcoming projects and also on her dream actors to work with
MUMBAI: Actress Shweta Mehta is currently getting a lot of love from the fans and audience for her movie title Ajay Gadu, the actress is getting love for her solid performance and also for her looks,over the time she has been blessing the fans and audience with her pictures all over the internet.

Shweta Mehta on the high pointss of the movie Ajay gadu

Shweta Mehta says that the high point and the USP of the movie has to be the story telling and study line,which will definitely keep the fan hooked, also this movie has story to tell with a beautiful message. Also the driving factor of the movie has to be the small twist which will come during the course of the movie

Shweta Mehta on her dream actors to work with

Shweta Mehta says that she is really looking forward to do some great content with some great actors, she is really looking forward to collaborate with some finest minds of the industry and deliver some great work, talking about the actor she is really looking forward to work with Hrithik Roshan and Randeep Hooda

Shweta Mehta on her upcoming project

Shweta Mehta says that that there is a project which is in the pipe line which is an action movie and there is another ott series where she will be seen playing an advocate. She also says that there is another project where she will playing very good character, so she is very very excited in terms of upcoming project, the fans are going to see a different side of the actress.
 
What are your views on the actress Shweta Mehta and how did you like her work in the movie Ajay Gadu, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

About Author

