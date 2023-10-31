Exclusive! “My focus is on good work whether it is big screen or digital screen, does not matter to me” Girija Oak

MUMBAI: Actress Girija Oak is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space, recently we have seen 2 projects of the actress one is the monster blockbuster Jawan and another one is The Vaccine War that has Nana Patekar in the leading role.

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actress Girija Oak spoke in detail about her current phase of life where she is getting back to back releases and also on her dream directors to work with.

Girija Oak on the current phase of her life

As we know the actress had delivered two back to back releases, one was Jawan that has superstar Shahrukh Khan and other one was The Vaccine War that has Nana Patekar in the leading role along with the actress. The actress says that she will define this as one best phase of her life and she is surreal and feeling very great about both her movies and got some amazing response from the fans. The actress adds Jawaan went on to become big blockbuster and on the other hand her character in The Vaccine war is getting some great love from the fans, she says there are people who are coming to her and appreciating her work for both the movies.

Girija Oak on her dream directors to work with

Girija Oak says she had worked with lovely directors like Atlee and Vivek Agnihotri, but list does not end here, the actress says that she is looking forward to work with many great minds of Indian cinema, she is really looking forward to work with Imtiaz Ali, Vishal Bhardawa, Anand Tiwari, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Zoya Akhtar. She also says she really wants to work with some women directors too.

Girija Oak on her focus between big screen and Digital platform

Girija Oak says that for her medium it does not matter, whether it is big screen or digital screen, she is looking forward to do some good work, her focus is to do good work and good stories with good characters. She has been also doing some great work in theatres, so for her content matters.

