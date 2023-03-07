Exclusive! “Nani’s house is my favorite holiday destination” - Mukesh Chhabra

MUMBAI : Mukesh Chhabra has been contributing to the Indian cinema over the time with his brilliant casting decisions. He is indeed one of the most popular names who is always looked upto. The casting director has recently turned actor with the OTT show titled Kafas on Sony LIV.

In conversation with TellyChakkar, casting director-turned-actor Mukesh Chhabra spoke about his favorite holiday destination and also the challenges faced while doing casting for a movie.

Mukesh Chhabra went candid and revealed that he does not believe in going anywhere, apart from his Nani’s house. He says that his Nani’s house is his favorite holiday destination.

On asking about the challenges he faces while casting for a project, he says that the casting is done according to the nature of the movie and director who is making the movie. It’s never about hit or flop actors. A set of actors may turn out good for Anurag Kashyup, but not for Karan Johar and vice versa.

This is because the nature of the movies made by Karan Johar is different from that of Anurag Kashyup. He says that he needs to understand the director and their demands. Later, he does the casting accordingly. That's the most challenging part in his job.

