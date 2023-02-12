Exclusive! Nikhil Mehta and Anjum Batra to share screen space in Luv Ranjan's Wild Wild Punjab

Actors Nikhil Mehta and Anjum Batra are all set to share screen space with each other in the movie Wild Wild Punjab coming from director Luv Ranjan.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 17:27
movie_image: 
Nikhil Mehta

MUMBAI : With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some amazing projects are being made on OTT platform in terms of movies and series. Now, keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from OTT world, we are back with the same. 

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Nikhil Mehta and Anjum Batra are all set to be seen in the upcoming movie of Luv Ranjan. Yes, you heard right. Actors Nikhil Mehta, who is known for Ishaan (2010), Phone Bhoot (2022) and Sar Car Ki Seva Mei (2020) will be seen sharing screen with the actor Anjum Batra who was seen in the movie Jersey and 83. These two will be seen in the movie Wild Wild Punjab coming from director Luv Ranjan. 
 
 ALSO READ-Animal: Whoa! Mumbai theaters add 1AM and 2AM shows to meet the high demand of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Well, the detailed information about the characters played by these actors is still awaited but we look forward to see what different they have to offer with this upcoming movie of Luv Ranjan which is said to be an anthology.

What are your views on this news, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Woah! Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer untitled project’s teaser to be attached with Dunki’s theatrical prints? Check out the deets inside

Nikhil Mehta Anjum Batra Jersey 83 Luv Ranjan WIL WILD PUNJAB Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 17:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Amika Shail on parameters before choosing a character, “…there’s a lot of nudity on the platforms so I think every actor should keep a boundary…”
MUMBAI: Singer turned actress, Amika Shail is known for her works in Hindi movies, OTT series, OTT films, and...
Exclusive! Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video actor Soham Majudar on his experience shooting for the movie, “When you get to work with good actors, it’s fun to jam together”
MUMBAI: Actor Soham Majumdar has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution...
Temptation Island India Season 1 : Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show would take place
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Kya Baat Hai! Karuna Pandey’s “Sadma” performance gets a standing aviation
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Woah! Animal actress Tripti Dimri defines elegance in her new photoshoot
MUMBAI : Actress Tripti Dimri is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in today’s time, we have...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Rohit decides to leave Ruhi and Poddar family
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Recent Stories
Soham
Exclusive! Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video actor Soham Majudar on his experience shooting for the movie, “When you get to work with good actors, it’s fun to jam together”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Soham
Exclusive! Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video actor Soham Majudar on his experience shooting for the movie, “When you get to work with good actors, it’s fun to jam together”
Tripti Dimri
Woah! Animal actress Tripti Dimri defines elegance in her new photoshoot
Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur: Whoa! Vicky Kaushal’s fee is 900% higher than Fatima Sana Shaikh; Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub paid 6566.67% Lower fee
Animal to Adipurush
Box Office! From Animal to Adipurush: Top 5 highest opening day grosser of 2023
Daana Veera Soora Karna
Must Read! From Daana Veera Soora Karna to Lagaan, here are movies with longest runtime in Indian Cinema
The Dirty Picture
Wow! Celebrating 12 Years of 'The Dirty Picture': A Cinematic Victory