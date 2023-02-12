Woah! Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer untitled project’s teaser to be attached with Dunki’s theatrical prints? Check out the deets inside

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has been the talk of the town since it was in the making. Coming from Dinesh Vijan, this movie has been grabbing the attention, mainly due to an interesting on-screen pair of Shahid and Kriti. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie.

The makers wrapped the shoot of the movie and surprised the audience with the first look of it. In the poster, we see Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon sitting on the bike, defining the sizzling chemistry between the two.

There are several reports that suggest the romantic comedy will have Shahid play the role of a scientist and Kriti will play the role of a robot. Veteran actor Dharmendra meanwhile will be seen as Shahid’s grandfather in the film.

Earlier, Maddock Films had posted the release date of the movie, saying that the movie will be released on 9th February, 2024. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar. It’s written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

The movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in lead roles while Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia will also play pivotal roles. While the movie is untitled yet, now we are here with some major updates about the movie.

According to sources, there are high chances that the teaser of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s romantic drama, tentatively titled as Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, may be attached with the theatrical prints of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki.

It will be really exciting to see what the movie has in store for us.

