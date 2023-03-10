Revealed! Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer upcoming romantic comedy gets pushed to 2024, will have a February release

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has been the talk of the town since it was in the making. Coming from Dinesh Vijan, this movie has been grabbing the attention, mainly due to an interesting on-screen pair of Shahid and Kriti. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie. There are several reports that suggest the romantic comedy will have Shahid play the role of a scientist and Kriti will play the role of a robot. Veteran actor Dharmendra meanwhile will be seen as Shahid’s grandfather in the film.

A source close to the film has revealed, “A huge set has been put up in Mumbai where the song will be shot. It is obviously going to be a groovy dance track and we can’t wait to see Shahid’s dancing magic on the big screen soon.” Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock films, which is producing the film along with Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar has now announced the film’s release date on social media writing, “Mark your calendars - Valentine Week! Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present an untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, set to release on February 9, 2024. Produced by Dinesh VijanProduced by Jyoti DeshpandeProduced by Laxman Utekar, and

Written & directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah. A Maddock Films production.

