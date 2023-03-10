Revealed! Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer upcoming romantic comedy gets pushed to 2024, will have a February release

There are several reports that suggest the romantic comedy will have Shahid play the role of a scientist and Kriti will play the role of a robot. Veteran actor Dharmendra meanwhile will be seen as Shahid’s grandfather in the film.
movie_image: 
Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has been the talk of the town since it was in the making. Coming from Dinesh Vijan, this movie has been grabbing the attention, mainly due to an interesting on-screen pair of Shahid and Kriti. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie. There are several reports that suggest the romantic comedy will have Shahid play the role of a scientist and Kriti will play the role of a robot. Veteran actor Dharmendra meanwhile will be seen as Shahid’s grandfather in the film.

Also Read- Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor team up for a project; “Priti na mili toh kriti hi sahi’, netizens have hilarious reactions

A source close to the film has revealed, “A huge set has been put up in Mumbai where the song will be shot. It is obviously going to be a groovy dance track and we can’t wait to see Shahid’s dancing magic on the big screen soon.” Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock films, which is producing the film along with Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar has now announced the film’s release date on social media writing, “Mark your calendars - Valentine Week! Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present an untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, set to release on February 9, 2024. Produced by Dinesh VijanProduced by Jyoti DeshpandeProduced by Laxman Utekar, and 

Written & directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah. A Maddock Films production.

Also Read- Wow! The first look of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer love story is out

This is one film that has generated a lot of curiosity and excitement among fans. What are your thoughts on the pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon? Tell us in the comments below

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Credit-Bollywoodhungama

Kriti Sanon Laxman Utekar Shahid Kapoor romantic comedy Mimi Kabir Singh Farzi The Crew Movie News TellyChakkar
