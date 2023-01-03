Exclusive! Prankster actress Bhavna Singh Chauhan roped in for movie Bhagwat

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made in terms of movies and web series and Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver these exclusive news coming from the entertainment world.

Having said that, we are back with another explosive in formation from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Bhavna Singh Chauhan is all seto be seen in the upcoming movie along with Arshad Warsi. Yes you heard right, actress Bhavna Singh Chauhan who he is known for her hindi and marathi contribution and was seen in the web series Prayagraj, and in the Marathi movie Prankster is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Bhagwat which has Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar in the leading role.

Currently the shoot of the movie is happening in Uttar Pradesh, and the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer in this upcoming movie.

