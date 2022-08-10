Exclusive! Preeti Jhangiani roped in for Nandi Pictures' next

Actress Preeti Jhangiani is all set to be seen in upcoming new project which will be produced by Nandi Pictures Private Limited.
Nandi pictures

MUMBAI : Over the time, actress Preeti Jhangiani has been winning hearts of the fans with her beautiful acting contribution. The Mohabbatein actress is unforgettable, the innocence of whom is ruling the hearts of millions till today.

Indeed, the actress is less to be seen in movies, but we have the latest information about the upcoming movie of the actress.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Preeti Jhangiani will be seen in an upcoming movie of Nandi Pictures Private Limited. Yes, you heard right. Actress Preeti Jhangiani is all set to impress the fans with her upcoming movie

also read  :Exclusive! Vivek Anand Mishra roped in for Nandi Pictures’ next movie

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actress is still awaited, but we look forward to watch the innocence and beauty of the actress on big screen again.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see Preeti Jhangiani in the upcoming movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

also read  :Exclusive! Lataa Saberwal and Surendra Pal roped in for new movie

