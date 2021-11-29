Exclusive! Priitamm Jaiswal roped in for movie Titu Ambani

MUMBAI: Actor Priitamm Jaiswal has been winning the heart of the fans over that time which is amazing acting contribution, the actor who rose to fame after movie Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety no doubt always looks forward to do something different. TellyChakkar now has some exclusive information with regards to the actor.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Priitamm Jaiswal is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Titu Ambani. Yes you heard right, Priitamm Jaiswal who is known for his movie Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety and was seen in MX player web series Matsya Kand is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled it Titu Ambani which will be directed by Rohit Raj Goyal.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with this upcoming movie.

