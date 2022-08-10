Exclusive! Prithvi Vazir roped in for Anees Barudwale’s next ‘Dhaak’

There has been an increase in consumption of content since a while now as we have seen how people are crazy for OTT and Bollywood releases.
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront for bringing the latest updates to you from the world of entertainment.

There has been an increase in consumption of content since a while now as we have seen how people are crazy for OTT and Bollywood releases.

Be it a web series or a movie, the audience is ready to watch it all and they love the experience. Now, with such a demand, there have also been a lot of releases this year. Some choose to release their movies in theatres while some go for the OTT way.

As per sources, Prithvi Vazir has been roped in for a new project.

The name of the film is Dhaak and is directed by Anees Barudwale. It is also said that the movie is going to be a theatrical release.

Anees Barudwale has previously directed a movie named ‘3 Shyaane’.

Talking about the actor Prithvi Vazir, he is an actor, very well known for his acting contributions in many movies like Daraar, Humraaz and Ghulam to name a few.

Are you excited for this upcoming project?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

