Exclusive! Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha actor Bijay Anand says, “For me, acting is not a job, it’s more of a passion”

Bijay Anand has been a part of many movies, TV shows, and OTT series. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Bijay and spoke to him about how he manages teaching yoga and acting, and a lot more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 18:37
MUMBAI: Bijay Anand has been a part of many movies, TV shows, and OTT series like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Siya Ke Ram, Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, Shershaah, IB71, Adipurush, and others. He is also a Yoga guru and teaches Yoga in many countries.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Bijay Anand and spoke to him about how he manages teaching yoga and acting, and a lot more...

You are a yoga guru and an actor, how do you manage both the things?

I don’t try to manage anything, everything happens automatically on its own without any effort. My assignments for teaching yoga outside India in countries like Russia, China, Europe, London, and America, and my acting assignments, everything just falls into place automatically.

What’s one thing you look forward to before saying a yes to a project?

One thing I look forward to before saying a yes to a project is my role, but it is equally important for me with what kind of people I will be working with and the environment I will be working in. For me, acting is not a job, it’s not something I have to do to make money; it’s more of a passion. So, if I feel I am going to be uncomfortable due to any reason, then I will say no.

Do you think if you had not taken a break after Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, you would be at a better position in the industry

For me, it is not about if I will be at a better position in the industry, it’s about where I am in life right now. Saying no to all the offers after Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and doing whatever I did, the position I am in life right now, is that I am happy and content, and absolutely in bliss. Whatever happens in life and how life unfolds and unravels itself is a choice you make and if by choosing not to do films after Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha has resulted in this life for me at the age of 53, then I am glad I did that.

