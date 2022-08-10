Exclusive! Ram Krishan Dhakad on his experience of working with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, “It was a very good experience”

Ram Krishan Dhakad has a cameo in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. TellyChakkar recently interacted with him and spoke to him about his role in the film, experience of working with Sara and Vicky and more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 03:15
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Ram Krishan Dhakad on his experience of working with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, “It w

MUMBAI:Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and apart from Vicky and Sara, it also stars many other actors.

Ram Krishan Dhakad, who has been a part of movies and OTT series like Stree, Shiksha Mandal and others, has a cameo in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. TellyChakkar recently interacted with him and spoke to him about his role in the film, experience of working with Sara and Vicky and more...

Also Read: Funny! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer looks like an entertaining film

Tell us something about your character in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

I play a character who starts fighting with his wife in court. At the same time, Vicky and Sara’s characters have also come to court, and after watching our fight, a lot of changes take place in their lives.

How was your experience shooting with Vicky and Sara?

It was a very good experience. We shot during the second wave of Covid-19, so we were taking precautions on the sets. I couldn’t speak to Sara ji, but I spoke to Vicky ji and it was really nice talking to him.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects.

I am shooting for a film called Kaaye Rajju. I am playing the lead role in it, and the shooting is on. There’s Stree 2 as well.

Also Read: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' doesn't make fun of the middle class: Dinesh Vijan

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is slated to release on 2nd June 2023. There were reports that the movie will be titled Luka Chuppi 2. However, the reports turned out to be false.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Ram Krishan Dhakad Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Kaaye Rajju Stree 2 Shiksha Mandal Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 03:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the first promo of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 featuring Salman Khan has the host of the show
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Awesome! Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to begin shooting for Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan starrer Tiger Vs Pathaan in January 2024
MUMBAI: We all know how well the film Pathaan did at the box office. The film that stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Mysterious! Virat took under custody for questioning, Sai left wondering
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the StarPlus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
CELEBRATIONS! Naagin fame Adaa Khan completes 14 years in the industry, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. We always like to be at the forefront of bringing in stories and...
Exclusive! “I think there is an audience for every genre, and they like watching their content in their niche”, Charrul Malik of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai talks about the changing pattern of Television, Anupama, her show, and more!
MUMBAI :Actress Charrul Malik, who is a part of comedy shows such as 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' and 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai...
What! Salman Khan's Bodyguard pushes Vicky Kaushal, fans are shocked, have a look at the comments
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen many face off s and silent war between the Bollywood celebrities, having said that...
Recent Stories
Deepika Padukone
Awesome! Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to begin shooting for Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan starrer Tiger Vs Pathaan in January 2024
Latest Video
Related Stories
Deepika Padukone
Awesome! Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to begin shooting for Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan starrer Tiger Vs Pathaan in January 2024
Salman Khan
What! Salman Khan's Bodyguard pushes Vicky Kaushal, fans are shocked, have a look at the comments
Palak Tiwari
Shocking! Palak Tiwari gets trolled, netizena are saying "she is behaving as if she had deliver 5 to 6 blockbuster" check out the video
Roshni Walia
Sexy! Check out the time Firangi actress Roshni Walia raised temperature with her hotness
Jogira Sa Ra Ra review! A family laughter riot after a long time, do not miss this one
Jogira Sa Ra Ra review! A family laughter riot after a long time, do not miss this one
IIFA
Must-Read! From Nora Fatehi in Luxury Suits to Rakul Preet Singh in Breezy Co-ords, Check out the Airport looks of the Divas as they jet off for IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi!