Exclusive! Ram Krishan Dhakad on his experience of working with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, “It was a very good experience”

MUMBAI:Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and apart from Vicky and Sara, it also stars many other actors.

Ram Krishan Dhakad, who has been a part of movies and OTT series like Stree, Shiksha Mandal and others, has a cameo in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. TellyChakkar recently interacted with him and spoke to him about his role in the film, experience of working with Sara and Vicky and more...

Also Read: Funny! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer looks like an entertaining film

Tell us something about your character in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

I play a character who starts fighting with his wife in court. At the same time, Vicky and Sara’s characters have also come to court, and after watching our fight, a lot of changes take place in their lives.

How was your experience shooting with Vicky and Sara?

It was a very good experience. We shot during the second wave of Covid-19, so we were taking precautions on the sets. I couldn’t speak to Sara ji, but I spoke to Vicky ji and it was really nice talking to him.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects.

I am shooting for a film called Kaaye Rajju. I am playing the lead role in it, and the shooting is on. There’s Stree 2 as well.

Also Read: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' doesn't make fun of the middle class: Dinesh Vijan

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is slated to release on 2nd June 2023. There were reports that the movie will be titled Luka Chuppi 2. However, the reports turned out to be false.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

