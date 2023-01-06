Exclusive! Ronit Roy roped in for movie 'Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo'

Actor Ronit Roy, who has been contributing to Indian cinema with his immense talent, is now all set to be seen in a new movie 'Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo'.
Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo

MUMBAI : With the rise in consumption of content, we can witness some great projects being made in terms of movies and OTT shows. Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive news from the entertainment world, we are back with an important piece of news.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ronit Roy will be seen in an upcoming movie titled Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo. Yes, you heard right. Actor Ronit Roy, who has been winning the hearts of fans over the time with his immense contribution in movies, television and OTT, is now all set to seen in an upcoming movie titled Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo.

Well, the detailed information with regards to the character played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to what different the actor has to offer with this upcoming movie.

What are your views on this and how excited are you to watch him in yet another movie? Do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

