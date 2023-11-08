Exclusive! RRKPK actress Kshitee Jog says, “It was never about the length of the role, but it was about the importance of the character in the whole film”

Kshitee Jog is nowadays busy garnering praises for her performance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in which she plays the role of Rocky’s mother. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Kshitee and spoke to her if she will be more choosy with the roles now.
MUMBAI:  Kshitee Jog is a very popular face in the TV industry and in Marathi cinema. She is nowadays busy garnering praises for her performance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in which she plays the role of Rocky’s mother.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Kshitee and when asked her that now after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani she will become choosy for selecting roles, the actress said, “I don’t know really. One good thing that has happened is that this character is not just a mother; she has her own graph and her own performance, and everything. But, I don’t know about being choosy or not, but I have always gone with my gut. It was never about the length of the role, but it was about the importance of the character in the whole film.”

Also Read: Exclusive! Kshitee Jog on playing mother to 2 years younger Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, “I didn’t have any qualms about that”

“I have not thought about being choosy or not, but of course you want to be choosy and you want to do films that make you happy and take you a step ahead. I don’t know how much ahead I will go further, I have already done a Karan Johar film. But, I hope that I get good roles that's all I can say,” she added.

Now, after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Kshitee Jog will be seen in Marathi film Jhimma 2 which is also co-produced by her.

Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review! This Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is a must watch, which speaks about love, respect and values across culture

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

