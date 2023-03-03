Exclusive! Sakshi Pradhan roped in to be part of Yaariyaan 2

TellyChakkar brings you the exclusive update that actor Sakshi Pradhan will be seen in the upcoming film. Details about her characters are still unknown.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 15:11
Sakshi Pradhan

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the entertainment world.

The film ‘Yaariyan 2’ is the current talk of the town, and fans are eagerly looking forward to the latest details of the movie.

Yaariyan 2, has been adapted from the very famous blockbuster Malayalam film, “Bangalore Days." The film had some of the finest actors, with Nivin Pauly, Nazriya, and Dulquer Salman, playing vital roles in the film. Apart from the other characters, it is also said that Pearl V. Puri, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Meezan Jafri will be seen playing the protagonists in the film.

The movie was slated to release in May this year, but it has been postponed to 20th October 2023. As per reports, Murali Sharma, Aakanksha Singh, Mansi Moghe and Bhagyashree Borse will also be part of the film.

The casting of the movie is done by the ace casting director, Girdhar Swami and will be directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

