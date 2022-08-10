Exclusive! Siddharth Nigam opens about his past struggles and his journey says “The struggle that we have had as a family, when I think about it, I get teary eyed”, Read for more!

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

Siddharth Nigam is one of the actors who holds a special place in the hearts of the audience. His acting skills have always impressed his fans. He began his journey in 2011 via an advertisement for a drinks brand and then we saw him in several TV shows and films as well.

He appeared in shows like Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Peshwa Bajirao, Chandra Nandini, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and more. Apart from these, he has been a part of the films like Dhoom 3, and Munna Michael and he will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tez Raftaaar.

Siddharth has been been ona high after receiving high praises for his performance in Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan.

Siddharth recently graced the Indian Telly Awards 2023 and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he revealed alot of fun tidbits about his life.

He was recently mobbed by alot of girls, and talking about it he said, “ It was definitely fun, I get so much love from fans and its always nice”. He further explained what happened “I actually went for an award and there were these college students, girls and boys, boys were standing a little far, girls were standing at the front and I went in to take a photo with everybody, and when I stood in the frame, they just surrounded me, and it was sweet”.

Speaking about the Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan, when aksed about who was the funniest girl on set, he said “Palak Tiwari, she enjoys alot of set and you can she brings in a lot energy soul, whenever she was on set, and when it was break time, we would just sit in the vanity and talk, a great tunning for formed with Palak, and Vinali”.

Talking about his journey, he said, “When I look at my past, and I know the struggle continues, but the struggle that we have had as a family, when I think about it, I get teary eyed, and I just feel blessed and grateful that whatever I have it’s all because of God, my mother’s blessings and hard work”.

Siddharth Nigam made his hindi film debut with Dhoom 3 and then went on to do multiple hit TV shows, his last release was Salman Khan’s Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan.

