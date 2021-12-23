Exclusive! Sonu Sood to star in the movie titled Fateh

MUMBAI: Sonu Sood is indeed one of the finest talents in the acting industry, the actor with his amazing performances never fails to impress the fans. How can we forget the amazing contribution of the actor with the movies like R Rajkumar, Happy New Year, Simmba and few others.

And now TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Sonu Sood is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Fateh. Yes you heard right actor Sonu Sood is now to be seen in the movie which is titled Fateh which will be produced by ZEE studios and Shakti Sagar and will be directed by Abhinandan Gupta.

Taking to his Instagram handle actor Sonu Sood shared the poster of the movie.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch actress Sonu Sood in his movies and we are eagerly waiting for the movie and the trailer.

