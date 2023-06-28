Exclusive! “The bond between a mother and daughter is the fresh thing in this 1920 out of all 5” Barkha Bisht

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actress Barkha Bisht spoke in detail about her movie 1920 horror of heart and also what different this part has out of all 5
Barkha Bisht

MUMBAI: Actress Barkha Bisht is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space, over the time with her amazing acting contribution and her projects she has created as strong mark in the heart and Minds of the fans, the actress is currently getting some amazing response for a movie 1920 Horror of Hearts which has Avika Gor in the leading role.

Barkha Bisht on her character in the movie

Barkha Bisht says she is playing a mother in the movie who is trying to protect her daughter at any cost, something is wrong with her daughter and she can go to any extent to protect and defend her daughter and she will do anything she could.

Barkha Bisht on what different this 1920 has

Barkha Bisht says that people have seen all four parts which was released previously but this is something different and this one has the bond and love of mother and daughter which they have not seen in the previous movies, the equation and the bond between a mother and a daughter is one of the high points of the movie.

ALSO READ –Must Read! Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan interacts with the paparazzi, netizens say, “He has pure heart like his father”

Barkha Bisht on her shooting experience

Barkha Bisht says that it is always a great experience working with Vikram Bhatt, she had earlier worked with Vikram Bhatt and now she is working with his daughter Krishna Bhatt who is one talented bright young lady who is very passionate when it comes to her work.

What are your views on the actress Barkha Bisht and how did you like her in the movie in 1920 Horror of heart, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Exclusive! “Like any other business even Bollywood has its ups and downs” Anil Kapoor on Bollywood movies not doing well currently

