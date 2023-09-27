Exclusive! "The character of Laadli is similar to Divya Khosla Kumar, she is exactly like this" - Director Radhika Rao

During the trailer launch event of the movie Yaariyan 2, director Radhika Rao spoke in detail about actress Divya Khosla Kumar.
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Yaariyan 2 has been grabbing the attention of the fans since quite some time. The movie, which has Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Dasgupta, Anaswara Rajan, Meezaan Jafri, Warina Hussain, Priya Prakash Varrier and Pearl V Puri in the leading role is all set to hit the big screen. Finally, the trailer of the movie was released during the press conference held in Mumbai, attended by the entire cast and the director of the movie.

Talking about the leading lady of their movie, directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru says that this character of Laadli played by Divya Khosla Kumar is exactly similar to her. Actress Divya Khosla Kumar is exactly the same in real life. On the other hand, the actress says that she is really happy to have this beautiful collaboration with directors since 15 years and is thankful for making such a great movie, Yaariyan 2.

Further, actor Pearl V Puri says that that he has got some amazing response for his television career and he would love to thank each and every fan by visiting their houses. But, that not possible. So through this movie, he want to give his fans and audience some good content, where they can come and enjoy for a few hours and remember their siblings.

Indeed, these are some of the amazing words coming from the side of the cast of the movie Yaariyan 2. What are your views on these comments and how excited are you for the movie Yaariyan 2? Do let us know in the comment section below.

