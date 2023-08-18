Exclusive! “The film got bigger after Sanjay Dutt came in” Rohan Mehra on the movie Headlines Today

MUMBAI : Actor Rohan Mehra is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the acting space, over the time we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor in different tcv shows and ott series and getting all the love from the fans. The actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Headlines Today which will have Gulshan Grover, Sunny Leone and Sanjay Dutt along with him.

And now during the Exclusive interaction he spoke on the experience and his excitement.

The actor expressed his excitement on working with the actor Sanjay Dutt exclusively with Tellychakkar as he is going to shoot with him in the upcoming days, the actor shared that the movie has gone to a next level after the addition of the actor likes Sanjay Dutt and the film got bigger, he adds that he has been watching the work of the actor Since his childhood and he has been a big fan of Sanjay Dutt and now looking forward to collaborate with him in this movie.

The actor has finished his shooting with Gulshan Grover and Sunny Leone and on working with them, Rohan Mehra says also known as the bad man of Bollywood Gulshan Grover is one of the finest actors we have in acting space, it was a great experience working with him and he has learnt a lot from the actor Gulshan Grover, on the other hand Rohan says that Sunny Leone will be having an item number in the movie, she is a true beauty and an amazing talent, he also says that he is looking forward to work again with everyone in the coming days.

Indeed this has grabbed the attention of the fans and we look forward to see what the actor Rohan Mehra has to offer with this upcoming movie Headlines Today with these amazing bunch of people.

