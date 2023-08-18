Exclusive! “The film got bigger after Sanjay Dutt came in” Rohan Mehra on the movie Headlines Today

Rohan Mehra is all set to be seen in the movie Headlines Today along with Sanjay Dutt and Gulshan Grover and during the Exclusive interaction he spoke on the experience and his excitement
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 17:32
movie_image: 
Rohan Mehra

MUMBAI : Actor Rohan Mehra is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the acting space, over the time we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor in different tcv shows and ott series and getting all the love from the fans. The actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Headlines Today which will have Gulshan Grover, Sunny Leone and Sanjay Dutt along with him.

And now during the Exclusive interaction he spoke on the experience and his excitement.

The actor expressed his excitement on working with the actor Sanjay Dutt exclusively with Tellychakkar as he is going to shoot with him in the upcoming days, the actor shared that the movie has gone to a next level after the addition of the actor likes Sanjay Dutt and the film got bigger, he adds that he has been watching the work of the actor Since his childhood and he has been a big fan of Sanjay Dutt and now looking forward to collaborate with him in this movie.

ALSO READ – Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur watches rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2; here’s what he has to say about the movie

The actor has finished his shooting with Gulshan Grover and Sunny Leone and on working with them, Rohan Mehra says also known as the bad man of Bollywood Gulshan Grover is one of the finest actors we have in acting space, it was a great experience working with him and he has learnt a lot from the actor Gulshan Grover, on the other hand Rohan says that Sunny Leone will be having an item number in the movie, she is a true beauty and an amazing talent, he also says that he is looking forward to work again with everyone in the coming days.

Indeed this has grabbed the attention of the fans and we look forward to see what the actor Rohan Mehra has to offer with this upcoming movie Headlines Today with these amazing bunch of people.

What are your views on this, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Did you know? National Award winner Alia Bhatt was not the first choice for Gangubai Kathiawadi

 


 

 

Sajay Dutt Rohan Mehra ROHAN MEHRA FANS HEADLINES TODAY Sunny Leone GULSHAN GORVER Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 17:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “Scam is the biggest project of my career and I am glad to be the part of it” Sana Amin Sheikh on Scam 2003
MUMBAI : Actress Sana Amin Sheikh has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them with her...
Exclusive! “The film got bigger after Sanjay Dutt came in” Rohan Mehra on the movie Headlines Today
MUMBAI : Actor Rohan Mehra is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the acting space, over the...
Trolled ! “She is trying to be 2nd Nora Fatehi” netizens trolls Avneet Kaur
MUMBAI : Actress Avneet Kaur is no doubt one of the most popular name coming from B Town, over the time and much before...
Exclusive! The Freelancer actor Sushant Singh says, “As an actor I am enjoying OTT; it’s a good phase”
MUMBAI : Sushant Singh started his journey with the film Satya, and later starred in many movies like Kaun, Jungle, The...
Did you know? National Award winner Alia Bhatt was not the first choice for Gangubai Kathiawadi
MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt won five National Awards, Best Actress, Best...
Baalveer 3: Oh No! Aageel and Sheshmaag to put baalveer’s life in danger
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Recent Stories
Rohan Mehra
Exclusive! “The film got bigger after Sanjay Dutt came in” Rohan Mehra on the movie Headlines Today
Latest Video
Related Stories
Avneet Kaur
Trolled ! “She is trying to be 2nd Nora Fatehi” netizens trolls Avneet Kaur
Alia Bhatt
Did you know? National Award winner Alia Bhatt was not the first choice for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Aditya Roy Kapur
Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur watches rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2; here’s what he has to say about the movie
Myra Sareen
Sexy! These clicks of the actress Myra Sareen are too hot to handle
Gadar
Must Read! Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer drops further; gets its first single digit collection
Dream Girl 2
Dream Girl 2 review! Ayushmann Khurrana takes us on a roller coaster ride filled with laughter, love and confusion