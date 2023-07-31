Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Yogita Bihani says, “When I saw Shah Rukh Khan I froze”

MUMBAI: Yogita Bihani has been a part of films like AK vs AK, Vikram Vedha, and The Kerala Story. The actress has also done TV shows like Dil Hi Toh Hai and Kavach... Maha Shivratri. She has worked with many A-list actors, but when she met Shah Rukh Khan, she was awestruck.

TellyChakkar interacted with Yogita and played a game with her named Woh Pehli Baar. During the segment, we asked her when was the first time she met someone and had a fan moment with a celebrity, to which she said,“Shah Rukh Khan, I froze. I didn’t know I was that person. I have worked with many A-list actors and you attend events as well. But, when I saw Shah Rukh Khan I froze and there was this friend next to me and I was like ‘tujhe pata nahi meri andar ki Dilli wali ladki ke saath kya ho raha hai’.”

“He is so amazing; I really want to work with him. He has an amazing aura; it is like a golden shield around him and you just freeze. So, that was the first time I got awestruck,” the actress added.

The Kerala Story has become one of the biggest hits of the year. While talking to us about the success of the film, Yogita had said, “When we got this script, it was very simple that this is the story of these three girls and you are supposed to portray these characters; we were given the material and we were working on it. We actually worked on this project very honestly like it’s your own project because there was no big studio involved. We were just like we are making this film, but let’s just see what happens. We didn’t know if it would get a theatrical release or not. But, the response is like wow; everyday people are going and watching it.”

