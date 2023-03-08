Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Yogita Bihani says, “When you are a newcomer, you want to work with everybody”

MUMBAI: Yogita Bihani has been a part of movies like AK vs AK, Vikram Vedha, and The Kerala Story. She impressed one and all with her performance in The Kerala Story.

TellyChakkar interacted with Yogita a few days ago, and spoke to her about the filmmakers and actors she wants to work with, upcoming projects and more...

As you say that you are a newcomer, do you have a list of filmmakers and actors you wish to work with?

As a newcomer you don’t have a list; you want to work with everybody. I have done only three films, so I have not even worked with like 0.3% people of the industry. So, when you are a newcomer, you want to work with everybody. So, the list is infinite and I want to work with everybody.

Do you have any projects lined up?

I am going to be shooting for two projects this year.

Are they movies or web series?

Movies; actually I don’t know but web series never work out for me. I have auditioned for web series and everybody who meets me asks me ‘you haven’t done anything on the web and you don’t want to do anything on the web?’. So, I am like no it’s not like that, but movies always work out for me. I don’t know what the deal about it is (laughs).

