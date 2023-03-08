Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Yogita Bihani says, “When you are a newcomer, you want to work with everybody”

Yogita Bihani has been a part of movies like AK vs AK, Vikram Vedha, and The Kerala Story. TellyChakkar interacted with Yogita a few days ago, and spoke to her about the filmmakers and actors she wants to work with, upcoming projects and more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 06:45
movie_image: 
Yogita Bihani

MUMBAI: Yogita Bihani has been a part of movies like AK vs AK, Vikram Vedha, and The Kerala Story. She impressed one and all with her performance in The Kerala Story.

TellyChakkar interacted with Yogita a few days ago, and spoke to her about the filmmakers and actors she wants to work with, upcoming projects and more...

As you say that you are a newcomer, do you have a list of filmmakers and actors you wish to work with?

As a newcomer you don’t have a list; you want to work with everybody. I have done only three films, so I have not even worked with like 0.3% people of the industry. So, when you are a newcomer, you want to work with everybody. So, the list is infinite and I want to work with everybody.

Also Read:Exclusive! Yogita Bihani on controversies revolving around The Kerala Story, “Everybody has their opinion”

Do you have any projects lined up?

I am going to be shooting for two projects this year.

Are they movies or web series?

Movies; actually I don’t know but web series never work out for me. I have auditioned for web series and everybody who meets me asks me ‘you haven’t done anything on the web and you don’t want to do anything on the web?’. So, I am like no it’s not like that, but movies always work out for me. I don’t know what the deal about it is (laughs).

Also Read:Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Yogita Bihani says, “When I saw Shah Rukh Khan I froze”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

The Kerala Story Yogita Bihani AK Vs AK Vikram Vedha Saif Ali Khan Hrithik Roshan Adah Sharma Siddhi Idnani Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 06:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Really! Vanraj decides to take the responsibility of the baby
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: High Drama! Ishaan comes to rescue, Savi comes to know the truth about Ishaan and Isha's bond
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! End of Ishaan's happiness
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
OMG! ‘Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke’ leading lady Rhea Sharma has been absent from the limelight and here’s why fans are worried!
MUMBAI:  ‘Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Key’ is still considered as a successful spin-off, of the show’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta...
Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Yogita Bihani says, “When you are a newcomer, you want to work with everybody”
MUMBAI: Yogita Bihani has been a part of movies like AK vs AK, Vikram Vedha, and The Kerala Story. She impressed one...
Exclusive! Nila Madhab Panda on his series The Jengaburu Curse, “As a creator, I feel this is a very important story to tell”
MUMBAI: The Jengaburu Curse is an upcoming series which stars Faria Abdullah, M Nasser, Sudev Nair, and Makrand...
Recent Stories
Yogita Bihani
Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Yogita Bihani says, “When you are a newcomer, you want to work with everybody”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Saanvie
OMG! Check out the actresses who refused the role of Aradhna in Sony Tv’s Barsatein
Sanjay Dutt
Shocking! Sanjay Dutt, Rhea Chakraborty and more actors who were involved in a drug case
Ankur Jain
Exclusive! Scoop and Sacred Games actor Ankur Jain to be seen in movie Ikroop
Bollywood
Wow! Have a look at the recent celebrity couples who went on vacation
Shriya Saran
Wow! Shriya Saran and hubby Andrei Koscheev exude amazing chemistry at their Roman holiday
Sushmita Sen
SHOCKING! Sushmita Sen looks unrecognisable; netizens ask, “What the hell happened to her face?”