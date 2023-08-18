Exclusive! “The most interesting person on my social media account is Adah Sharma, her account is not like any regular heroine’s account” Prem

MUMBAI: Actor Prem is currently grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them with his ott series Commando, the show is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience and they are really appreciating the debutant Prem as the new Commando.

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Prem spoke about his co actor Adah Sharma and on what made him say Adah Sharma, the most interesting person on social media.

Prem says Adah Sharma is the most interesting person on a social media account and he is not saying because he is her co actor, but because her account is completely different from any other Bollywood heroines account, it is not heroine material account but you will see different types of post coming from the side of the actress Adah Sharma which definitely maintain the interest of the audience and followers.

Adah Sharma adds, there was a hashtag which was floating few time back which says 100 years of Adah Sharma, the context of the hashtag was taken from her movie 1920 till 2020, the actress has shred this hashtag on her social media account, many people told her not to put this sort of hilarious tags, and to remove it because she was doing intense movie and she should be serious.

