Must read! Amid OMG 2 entering 100 crore club, have a look at adult rated movies that have entered 100 crore club

With OMG 2 being a new addition in the 100 crore club, here is the list of other A certified movies which crossed the 100 crore mark in the Indian box office.
MUMBAI: OMG 2, the recent release was questioned when it got the A certificate, as it was a movie focusing on sex education, the right topic for teenagers. There were a lot of speculations and controversies around the A certification of the movie. Nevertheless the film gripped the box office and won many hearts and as a result of good critical acclaim the film has crossed the 100 crore mark. With OMG 2 entering the 100 crore club here are the other A rated movies which entered the 100 crore club.

1. Grand Masti

The sequel of the film Masti, Grand Masti also referred to as Masti 2 starred Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani continuing their character from the first part, though the story is not continued. Released in 2013 the film was a box office success and collected Rs. 151.24 crore worldwide and Rs. 102 crore in the Indian box office. It became the first A rated film to enter the 100 crore club and was declared a super hit film.

2. Kabir Singh

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh is the remake of Vanga’s own Telugu film Arjun Reddy. It is produced under the banner of T-Series Films and Cine1 Studies. It stars  Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Released in 2019 the film was a massive success and collected a whopping Rs 370 crore worldwide and Rs. 278.24 Crore in the Indian box office. It also became Shahid Kapoor’s highest grossing solo lead. It became the only second A rated movie to cross the 100 crore mark and the  only A rated movie to cross the 200 crore mark as well.

Also read -Shocking! When Shahid Kapoor defended his film Kabir Singh saying “Are we all perfect human beings?”; says he regretted doing Padmaavat

3. The Kashmir Files

Released in 2022 and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files is a film revolving around the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar among others. The film’s box office rise was unexpected, after getting good response and reviews from the people, the biz of the film continued to grow and it started doing extremely well in the box office. The film collected Rs. 340.92 crore worldwide and Rs. 252.90 Crore in the Indian box office becoming the 3rd Adult rated film to cross the 100 crore mark.

4.  The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story, is a story which follows a group of women from Kerala who are forced to turn into Islam and were made to join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The film is based on a true story. It stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani in lead roles.

The film also grew after its positive reviews form audiences and critics, and this reponse led the growth of the film to a massive success. The film was a super hit in the box office as it collected Rs. 303.97 crore worldwide and Rs. 242.20 Crore in Indian box office and became the fourth A rated film to cross the 100 crore mark.

Well these were the A rated Bollywood films which have crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark in the industry, with OMG 2 being the fifth addition to the list.

Comment below your views on this A rated list and tell us if you have watched any of them.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read -Must Read! With OMG 2 getting a great response; here’s a look at the success ratio of Yami Gautam

