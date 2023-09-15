Exclusive! “The movie has something for everyone which will be loved by them” Pavleen Gujral on her movie Sukhee

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actress Pavleen Gujral spoke in detail about her upcoming movies Sukhee and also on types of characters she is looking forward to do
MUMBAI: Actress Pavleen Gujral has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, we have seen and loved her in different movies and web series and now she is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Sukhee which has Shilpa Shetty in the leading role.

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actress Pavleen Gujral spoke in detail about her upcoming movies Sukhee and also on types of characters she is looking forward to doing.

Pavleen Gujral on the high points and the USP of the movie

Pavleen Gujral says that the highpoints of the movie has to be that the movie appeals to everyone, there is something for everyone in the movie where they will relate, the movie has love, drama, Romance Great songs, and some family values.

Pavleen Gujral on working with Shilpa Shetty

Pavleen Gujral says that Shilpa Shetty is very humble, very courteous and one thing the fans do not know is that Shilpa Shetty is very religious and she is the god fearing person, she always gets Prasad for everyone on the sets and she is a very loving person.

Pavleen Gujral on types of characters she looks forward to do

Pavleen Gujral says that she is really happy the kind of roles she is getting right now, there was a point where she was getting only cop characters after her OTT series Marzi but she would be really happy if the comedy characters are approached to her, she is really looking forward to do some comedy characters.

