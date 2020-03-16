Exclusive! "The prep was mental as it was a bit challenging, and I was 7 months pregnant while shooting," says Neha Dhupia on the movie A Thursday

MUMBAI: Actress Neha Dhupia has always been a versatile and commendable actress. Recently, she was seen and loved in the movie A Thursday, which premiered on the digital platform Hotstar.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Neha Dhupia spoke extensively about the challenging process of shooting A Thursday, where she also talked in detail about her favourite film, which she would really want her kids to watch in the future.

Neha Dhupia on the shooting process of the movie A Thursday

Neha Dhupia revealed that she was seven months pregnant when she was shooting for the movie A Thursday; the preparation was more mental than physical. She played a cop in the film, so she had to go through slight physical training right after the second wave of Covid-19. It was a challenging but an amazing and memorable experience in her life.

Neha Dhupia on contributing as an actress

Neha Dhupia commented that while she was shooting for the movie, being pregnant made her do the part for 2 people, so she was not contributing 100% but 200% for the film. She had requested the director that no special treatment should be given to her just because she was pregnant. Neha Dhupia also said this movie will always remain close to her heart because her son was inside her womb throughout the shooting process of the film.

Neha Dhupia on a movie which she would want her kids to watch

Neha Dhupia says that it has to be the movie A Thursday because she was carrying her child while shooting the film, and she would definitely want her kids to watch it. Also, she said that there might be a few movies where she had played a negative character, so she would refrain from showing them that movie.

No doubt Neha Dhupia was immensely loved in the movie A Thursday, and for those who have missed the movie, don't forget to catch the film on Star Gold on 24th July at 12 noon.

