Exclusive! There’s one thing that Iulia Vantur doesn’t like and it’s THIS, check out the deets inside

MUMBAI :Iulia Vantur is recently ruling the headlines for her song, 'Main Chala' starring her rumoured beau Salman Khan and actress Pragya Jaiswal.

Iulia Vantur is currently attracting a lot of attention from netizens and her posts and pictures are really loved, be it on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

The Romanian icon is a singer turned actress who has made appearances in bollywood movies like Radha, Race 3 and Sultan.

Previously, Iulia has co-anchored Romania’s popular TV show, ‘Dancing With The Stars’, alongside Stefan Bianca Jr.

In a recent interview with Tellychakkar she opened up her weird side and it surely was entertaining for the fans.

Let’s check out the answers that the actress and singer had for our questions.

What is that one useless talent of yours?

I laugh a lot.

What is the weirdest nickname you have ever got?

I don’t have a nickname.

A compliment that you got which sounded more like an insult?

I don’t remember that happening.

Which body part of yours is your favourite?

Heart.

Have you ever been handcuffed or arrested?

Never.

Complete the sentence – My partner gives me the best...

Best learning.

What’s a lie you said in this segment?

No I don’t like to lie.

Are you a Iulia Vantur fan too?

