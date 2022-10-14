Exclusive! Toolsidas Jr actor Varun Buddahdev roped in for movie titled Covid stories

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, tellychakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Varun Buddahdev has been roped in for the upcoming movie titled Covid stories, yes you heard right actor Varun Buddahdev who was seen in the movie RRR and was immensely loved in the movie Toolsidas Jr. for which he got National Award is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled covid stories produced by ZEE studios.

The movie will deal with the cases of Covid in Delhi during the prime period of Corono situation and it is directed by Abhishek Aacharya.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer in his upcoming project titled Covid stories.

