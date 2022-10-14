Exclusive! Toolsidas Jr actor Varun Buddahdev roped in for movie titled Covid stories

Varun Buddahdev who is known for RRR and Toolsidas Jr is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie title Covid stories which is produced by ZEE studios

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 10/14/2022 - 23:53
movie_image: 
varun_buddahdev

MUMBAI:  Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, tellychakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Varun Buddahdev has been roped in for the upcoming movie titled Covid stories, yes you heard right actor Varun Buddahdev who was seen in the movie RRR and was immensely loved in the movie Toolsidas Jr. for which he got National Award is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled covid stories produced by ZEE studios.

Also read Exclusive! Actor Kabir Bedi roped in for the upcoming movie titled 'Berlin'

The movie will deal with the cases of Covid in Delhi during the prime period of Corono situation and it is directed by Abhishek Aacharya.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer in his upcoming project titled Covid stories.

How excited are you with this information, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read REVEALED! Sidharth Malhotra destroys rumour of wedding with Kiara Advani

Varun Buddahdev Varun Buddahdev fans RRR covid stories Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 10/14/2022 - 23:53

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow