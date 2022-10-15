Exclusive! Toolsidas Jr Fame Varun Buddhadev roped in for the upcoming movie titled Kadak Singh which has Pankaj Tripathi in the leading role

MUMBAI: Earlier Tellychakkar had informed that actor Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in upcoming movie titled Singh and now Tellychakkar has some exclusive information with regards to the upcoming movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Varun Buddhadev will be joining the cast of the movie, yes your heard right actor Varun Buddhadev who was seen in the movie RRR and Toolsidas Jr is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Kadak saying which will have Pankaj Tripathi in the leading role.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the child actor Varun Buddhadev defining his Craft in movies and we look forward to see what different he has to offer this upcoming movie as the news of Pankaj Tripathi in the movie has created a huge excitement among the fans.

