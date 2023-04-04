Exclusive! Tushar Bedi roped in for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal?



MUMBAI: Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri is one of the most awaited films of the year. The shooting of the film is currently going on in London.

The movie Animal reportedly is a gangster drama and revolves around a relationship between a father and a son. While Ranbir will be seen playing the role of the son, Anil plays Ranbir’s father in the movie.

The first poster of the movie was released on the 1st of January 2023 and the audience love the rigid look of Ranbir and gave the poster a thumbs up.

As per sources, Actor Tushar Bedi will be seen in the movie.

While not much is known about Tushar’s role in the movie, it is said to be an exciting part.

Tushar is a trained actor from Kishore Namit Kapoor acting institute in Mahada and he has also done an online certification from New York Film Academy which is famous for training star kids of Bollywood.

He has been a part of more than 45 TVCs with popular brands and on the movie, the front has also done a cameo appearance in Karan Johar’s upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.

Tushar was also a part of the movie ‘Saturday Night’, directed by Roshan Andrews.

The movie is the second Hindi directorial of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He had earlier directed the Bollywood film Kabir Singh which was a remake of his own Telugu movie Arjun Reddy.

The hype around the movie is growing day by day and it will be fun to watch the part Tushar plays in the movie.



