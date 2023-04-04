Exclusive! Tushar Bedi roped in for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal?

The movie Animal reportedly is a gangster drama and revolves around a relationship between a father and a son.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 19:29
movie_image: 
Tushar Bedi


MUMBAI:    Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri is one of the most awaited films of the year. The shooting of the film is currently going on in London. 

The movie Animal reportedly is a gangster drama and revolves around a relationship between a father and a son. While Ranbir will be seen playing the role of the son, Anil plays Ranbir’s father in the movie.

The first poster of the movie was released on the 1st of January 2023 and the audience love the rigid look of Ranbir and gave the poster a thumbs up.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! South actor Srinath Maganti roped in for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal?


TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry, and here’s an exclusive update about Animal.

As per sources, Actor Tushar Bedi will be seen in the movie.

While not much is known about Tushar’s role in the movie, it is said to be an exciting part.

Tushar is a trained actor from Kishore Namit Kapoor acting institute in Mahada and he has also done an online certification from New York Film Academy which is famous for training star kids of Bollywood.

He has been a part of more than 45 TVCs with popular brands and on the movie, the front has also done a cameo appearance in Karan Johar’s upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.

Tushar was also a part of the movie ‘Saturday Night’, directed by Roshan Andrews.

The movie is the second Hindi directorial of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He had earlier directed the Bollywood film Kabir Singh which was a remake of his own Telugu movie Arjun Reddy.

The hype around the movie is growing day by day and it will be fun to watch the part Tushar plays in the movie.


Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Rahuul Chwudhary roped in for Ranbir Kapoor’s movie Animal

Tushar Bedi Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Animal Ranbir Kapoor Anil Kapoor Bobby Deol Rashmika Mandanna Triptii Dimri Saturday Night Movie Sandeep Reddy Vanga ANIMAL MOVIE TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 19:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan to participate in the upcoming season?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Agnisakshi: Oh No! Satvik hurts Jeevi with his harsh words, tells her to stay away from business
MUMBAI:     Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an...
Junooniyat: Aww! Jahaan lost in Elahi’s beauty
MUMBAI:    Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Trolled! “What is this fashion of coming in undergarments” netizens trolled Malaika Arora
MUMBAI:    Actress Malaika Arora is grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her beautiful acting and...
Imlie: Upcoming Trouble! Chini and Dhairya join hands to bring bad time for Imlie and Atharva
MUMBAI:    Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for...
Shocking! “This is really wrong, somebody please teach him how to pose” netizens trolls Boney Kapoor
MUMBAI:    We have seen many celebrities attending grand events on NMACC and grabbing the attention of the fans, the...
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora
Trolled! “What is this fashion of coming in undergarments” netizens trolled Malaika Arora

Latest Video

Related Stories
Malaika Arora
Trolled! “What is this fashion of coming in undergarments” netizens trolled Malaika Arora
Boney Kapoor
Shocking! “This is really wrong, somebody please teach him how to pose” netizens trolls Boney Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor
Hotness alert! Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who went topless on screen
South actor Srinath Maganti roped in for Ranbir Kapoor
Exclusive! South actor Srinath Maganti roped in for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal?
movie Adipurush
Must Read! Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie Adipurush
Priyanka Chopra
Shocking! "Why is she behaving like a wannabe", netizens troll Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her latest media appearance