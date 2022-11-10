Exclusive! Varun Buddhadev joins Ashutosh Rana for upcoming Rohit Shetty's production

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar had earlier informed that Ashutosh Rana will be seen along with the actress Manjari Fadnis in upcoming Rohit Shetty production movie, the movie will be titled as Baccha Gang and the movie will be based on group of kids are playing Kabaddi. And now Tellychakkar has some exclusive news with regards to the upcoming movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Varun Buddhadev has been roped in for a movie, yes you heard right child actor Varun Buddhadev who was seen in the movie RRR and was immensely loved and movie Toolsidas jr. for which he has won National Award is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie of Rohit Shetty' production which will have Ashutosh Rana and Manjari Fadnis.

As mentioned earlier this movie will be based on the the game of kabaddi. What are your views on this information and how excited are you with this information, do let us know in the comments section below.

