Exclusive! Vikrant Massey on Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, “We are very excited and also very nervous”

MUMBAI: In 2021, a movie titled Haseen Dillruba starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane was released on OTT. The film received a mixed response from the critics, but the audiences loved it.

In January this year, the makers officially announced the sequel to the film titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. While announcing the sequel, the makers had posted, “Ek naye sheher mein, phir ek baar…tehelka machaane aa rahi hai, humari Hasseen Dillruba! #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba.”

A few days ago, TellyChakkar interacted with Vikrant Massey and spoke to him about Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. He stated, “We are very excited and also very nervous because when we set out making Haseen Dillruba we knew we were doing a decent job. But, we didn’t know that it will almost become like cultish and it will get so much following.”

“So, especially when it’s about the second part, you are far more cautious, you are literally walking on eggshells. Filming has been completed and we are really happy so far, and I hope the audiences enjoy watching what Rishu and Rani are up to,” the actor added.

While Haseen Dillruba got an OTT release because of the pandemic, it is not yet confirmed whether Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba will get a theatrical release or an OTT release. The makers have not yet announced the release date of the film.

