Exclusive! Vikrant Massey on Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, “We are very excited and also very nervous”

In January this year, the makers of Haseen Dillruba officially announced the sequel to the film titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. A few days ago, TellyChakkar interacted with Vikrant Massey and spoke to him about Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/13/2023 - 20:33
movie_image: 
Vikrant Massey

MUMBAI: In 2021, a movie titled Haseen Dillruba starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane was released on OTT. The film received a mixed response from the critics, but the audiences loved it.

In January this year, the makers officially announced the sequel to the film titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. While announcing the sequel, the makers had posted, “Ek naye sheher mein, phir ek baar…tehelka machaane aa rahi hai, humari Hasseen Dillruba! #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba.”

A few days ago, TellyChakkar interacted with Vikrant Massey and spoke to him about Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. He stated, “We are very excited and also very nervous because when we set out making Haseen Dillruba we knew we were doing a decent job. But, we didn’t know that it will almost become like cultish and it will get so much following.”

Also Read: Exclusive! Vikrant Massey on social media trolling, “As an actor, there are certain comments that really irk me”

“So, especially when it’s about the second part, you are far more cautious, you are literally walking on eggshells. Filming has been completed and we are really happy so far, and I hope the audiences enjoy watching what Rishu and Rani are up to,” the actor added.

While Haseen Dillruba got an OTT release because of the pandemic, it is not yet confirmed whether Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba will get a theatrical release or an OTT release. The makers have not yet announced the release date of the film.

Are you excited to watch Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Exclusive! Vikrant Massey on TV actors not getting lead roles in movies, “When I started out in films it happened with me”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Haseen Dillruba Taapsee Pannu Vikrant Massey Harshvardhan Rane Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Sunny Kaushal Aanand L Rai Jayprad Desai Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/13/2023 - 20:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Face-off! Virat vs Satya as they get involved in the argument
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Vikrant Massey on Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, “We are very excited and also very nervous”
MUMBAI: In 2021, a movie titled Haseen Dillruba starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane was...
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Mahesh Shetty and his wife Anisha Kapoor to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Check out the BTS photos of the contestants as they gear up for the second day of the shoot
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Happy Family: Conditions Apply to Gullak; Celebrate International Family Day with these Binge-Worthy Web Series
MUMBAI :Family is where life begins and love never ends. The bond between family members is unbreakable, and it is the...
Exclusive! City of Dreams 3 actress Priya Bapat says, “The story of the Gaikwad family is not based on a real-life event or any real politician”
MUMBAI: Priya Bapat, who is a very popular name in the Marathi film industry, has left a mark on OTT with her show City...
Recent Stories
Vikrant Massey
Exclusive! Vikrant Massey on Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, “We are very excited and also very nervous”
Latest Video
Related Stories
City of Dreams 3 poster
Exclusive! City of Dreams 3 actress Priya Bapat says, “The story of the Gaikwad family is not based on a real-life event or any real politician”
Priyanka Chopra
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Wow! Priyanka Chopra teases fans with her outfit?
Shreyas Talpade
Adah Sharma joins Shreyas Talpade in upcoming thriller 'The Game of Girgit'
Shahid Kapoor
Must Read! These blockbuster movies were rejected by the actor Shahid Kapoor
manushi
Manushi Chhillar all set to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival
sush
Sushmita posts photo with ex-beau Rohman Shawl, says 'nice picture'