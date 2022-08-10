Exclusive! Was Guneet Monga hospitalised after Oscars 2023? Here's what the producer has to say

M. M. Keeravani in an interview revealed that Guneet Monga was hospitalised after Oscars 2023. TellyChakkar recently spoke to Guneet and asked her about it, and here’s what she has to say...
MUMBAI: A few days ago, at Oscars 2023, Guneet Monga’s production venture, The Elephant Whisperers, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film. It was a proud moment for India, and along with Guneet other team members of the film also went on stage to receive the award.

The film’s director Kartiki Gonsalves gave her speech and when Guneet went near the mic, music started and she was not allowed to give her speech. This behaviour of the Academy Awards was slammed by many people on social media and even Guneet had spoken about it.

However, recently, during an interview, RRR music composer M. M. Keeravani revealed that while talking as Guneet was not allowed to give a speech at the Oscars, she went breathless and was hospitalised.

Guneet has not yet spoken up about it, and it looks like the producer is not much keen on speaking about the incident. Recently, she attended an award show, and while talking to TellyChakkar, when she was asked about being hospitalised, she said, “I would not comment, thank you.”

Well, Guneet decided not to comment on it and we respect that.

When we asked her about her next projects, Guneet said, “I am seeing new dreams and trying to make them come true.”

Talking about her upcoming projects, Guneet has produced a film titled Kathal which stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead role. The film will get an OTT release on Netflix. However, the release date is not yet announced. A teaser of Kathal was released a few months ago, and it had grabbed everyone’s attention.

