Exclusive! "When I got this movie I was crying the full day" Siddharth Nigam

During the recent media interaction and the trailer launch actor Siddharth Nigam spoke in detail about his movies Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and his first reaction on getting the movie
MUMBAI:Salman Khan starrer Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, today finally the trailer of the movie was launched and it was launched during the Grand press conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast of the movie including Siddharth Nigam 

Siddharth Nigam says he is very blessed and fortunate that he has got the chance to work with Salman Khan, he also says that he is one of those few lucky ones who got the opportunity to workout with Salman Khan and he has been sharing a good Bond with the actor and when he got the movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, he was crying the entire day and the tears were of joy.

He has no words to define and describe the feeling he had gone through in this entire experience, it has been special one for him and it has been a great experience working with the actor Salman Khan who always takes care of the entire team very well.

On the other hand Raghav Juyal says that Salman Khan is one such actor who treats everyone like their younger brother and the same treatment has been given to him, Siddharth and every one on set.

Raghav adds that on being the part of the movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan he cannot thank the actor in words and he is blessed to play a part in Salman Khan's movie. Salman Khan was also trying to pull the leg of Raghav Juyal saying that before every scene Raghav use to do set of actions just to prepare himself before the scene.

What are your views on these bond between these actors and how excited are you for the movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

