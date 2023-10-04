Exclusive! "Yeh Ek Hindustani film hai, with the touch of Hum Aapke Hain Koun" Salman Khan

During the trailer launch of the movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Salman Khan spoke in detail about the movie and his chemistry with Pooja Hegde and Bhumika Chawla during the shooting of the movie Tere Naam.
Salman Khan

MUMBAI:   One of the much awaited movies of the year 2023 is Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, ghs teaser and the songs of the movie is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience and today after a long wait the trailer of the movie has been launched.

The trailer of the movie was launched during press conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the cast of the movie.

During the media interaction Salman Khan said that this movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a complete Hindustani movie, it is a complete family entertainer which is less to be seen in today's time this movie has A Pinch of Hum Aapke Hain Koun which is set in today's time.

Salman Khan also added that every actor present in the movie has suited their characters and they had beautiful part to play, the actor has also urged ghe fans not to judge them by their glimpses in the trailer, he says movie have their full fledge characters.

On the other hand actress Pooja Hegde says that she is very excited because the feeling is exactly same as the first film and she says that god is kind that she got the opportunity to work with Salman Khan and she is very excited to share the movie with the fans.

Bhumika Chawla who was seen in the movie Tere Naam with the actor Salman Khan shares one funny incident of calling Salman Khan as bhai during the audio launch of the movie Tere Naam, on the other hand Salman Khan also said that Bhumika Chawla used to interact very less during Tere Naam and so is the same in this movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Well we got to see some amazing chemistry between the actors of the movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the movie is all set to hit the big screen on 21st April, what are your views on these conversations and how excited are you for the movie Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

