Exclusive! "You never know you may see Prem Parija in Commando 4" Vipul Amrutlal Shah Hints Commando Universe

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar filmmakeover Vipul Amrutlal Shah gives a strong hint on Prem Parija being a part of Commando 4
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 08/05/2023 - 13:56
movie_image: 
Prem Parija

MUMBAI : Upcoming OTT show Commando which has debutant Prem Parija is the current talk of the town. The series which also has Adah Sharma in one of the most loved characters Bhavna Reddy is all set to stream on the ott platform Disney plus Hotstar.

We got the opportunity to speak with the filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah with regards to his upcoming OTT show Commando where he has revealed many things about the show.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah shared the Commando can be a universe, yes you heard right, as we all know Commando is a successful franchise which was held by the actor Vidyut Jammwal and now the filmmaker Vipul Shah has taken the franchise on OTT where we will see new actor Prem Parija.

On asking whether we can see the actor Vidyut Jammwal in this upcoming show Vipul Amrutlal Shah says that you never know you may be you will also see Prem Parija in the upcoming 4th installment of the movie Commando. It is all depends on the love they will get from the audience for the OTT series Commando so we can expect.

Well, this was the big hint filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has given in our exclusive interview that we can expect Prem Parija can be seen playing a major part in the upcoming 4th installment of the most loved movie franchise Commando along with Vidyut Jammwal.

What are your views on this and are really excited to see the new actor Prem doing acting with Vidyut Jammwal in Commando 4, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

