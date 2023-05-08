WOAH! Salman Khan wears pink pants and looks handsome; netizens say, “Bhai promoting Barbie and Oppenheimer”

At his brother Arbaaz Khan’s birthday party, Salman Khan wore pink pants, black t-shirt and grey jacket. He looked handsome in that attire and netizens have some hilarious things to say about it.
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the most handsome and macho actors we have in the industry. There’s always a stereotype that we have in Indian society that man cannot wear pink colour outfits. However, things are changing and recently Salman was seen wearing pink pants.

The actor at his brother Arbaaz Khan’s birthday party wore pink pants, black t-shirt and grey jacket. He looked handsome in that attire and netizens have some hilarious things to say about it.

A netizen commented, “Bhai promoting barbie Oppenheimer alone.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Barbie Fever/Flavour.” One more netizen commented, “Bhai jo bhi Barbie fever chadgaya.” Check out the comments below...

What do you have to say about Salman Khan’s pink pants? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about Salman’s movies, the actor will next be seen in Tiger 3 which is slated to release on Diwali this year. There were reports that the superstar has signed Sooraj Barjatya’s next film which is titled Prem Ki Shaadi.

While the makers have not yet announced it officially, TellyChakkar got confirmation about the film from choreographer Shabina Khan. She told us that the film is happening and she is on board to choreograph the songs of the movie. However, she said that the title of the movie is not yet decided.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

