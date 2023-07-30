What! When Salman Khan revealed that he blames no one but himself for all his failed relationships

MUMBAI :Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in Bollywood. The actor is known for his massy entertainers and his Eid releases. This year, after four years, his fans will get to see him on the big screens on Eid in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and yesterday, the trailer of the film was released.

Also Read- Interesting! Salman Khan always wears THIS colour outfits at the trailer launch event of his movies

More than his professional life, Salman’s personal life has always made more headlines. From rumors of dating Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif, the actor’s love life has been a talking point for years. Now, an old interview of Salman has surfaced online where he is being asked about what he thought went wrong in his relationships.

Salman mentioned that with his first two affairs, he felt that his partners were at fault and clearly he could not see himself at fault.

After his fourth relationship failed, Salman then wondered if the problem was with him or them and said it was a 60:40 ratio with him.

Check out the video here;



Salman’s ex Somy had previously revealed that the 8 years that they were together was hell for her and Salman was abusive toward her. Salman was also rumored to be dating Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif later. Salman’s ex Sangeeta Bijlani is the only one who maintains a cordial relationship with the Kick actor so far.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye