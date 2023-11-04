WOAH! Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla's jodi grabs attention as fans become nostalgic about Tere Naam

MUMBAI :The much-awaited trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, and Bhumika Chawla was launched yesterday. The trailer has been getting a mixed response, but there are many moments from the event that have been making it to the headlines, and one of them is the reunion of Radhe and Nirjara.

Salman and Bhumika had starred together in Tere Naam, and now, the latter plays a pivotal role in the KKBKKJ. At the trailer launch, both actors were standing next to each other and Bhumika also shared a funny moment that had happened at the music launch of Tere Naam.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

Well, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Pooja Hegde opposite Salman Khan, but fans have been talking about Salman and Bhumika as they are getting nostalgic to see Radhe and Nirjara together.

An Instagram user commented, “Moment Bhai Moment.” Another netizen wrote, “Yeh Toh Jaise Pheli Thi Waisi Dikh Rhi Hai. No Any Changes..” Some fans also posted the dialogue of the film in the comments, “Radhe bhaiya pad Gaye pandit ke ladki ke chakkar main.” Check out the comments below...

Clearly at the trailer launch, Salman and Bhumika’s Jodi stole the show. Would you like to see the Tere Naam Jodi romance on the big screen again? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Exciting! Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde, Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon and more fresh jodis we will get to watch on the big screens this year

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.